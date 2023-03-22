PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
St. Jude Dream Home taking shape in Monroe

The modern ranch-style home will be on a nearly one-acre wooded lot.
It’s been two months since we broke ground at the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:35 AM EDT
On that day, Dream Home Builder Jeff Newton of Newton Custom Homes and Realty walked us through his plans for the home on Grey Pond Lane just west of Monroe.

Newton said the modern ranch-style home will be on a nearly one-acre wooded lot. It is estimated to be just over 2,500 square feet with three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, a rocking chair front porch, a large covered back porch and numerous custom features.

Now we are starting to see it take shape, and Newton joining us on QC Morning to talk about it.

Watch the video above for an update on the team’s Dream Home progress!

