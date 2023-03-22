Some Mecklenburg Co. homeowners shocked by property revaluations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Revaluations are popping into mailboxes across Mecklenburg County for homeowners and some are shocked by the increase in value.

When it comes down to it, the only option for property owners is to appeal the revaluation.

WBTV learned a local attorney has already gotten hundreds of calls from property owners asking for help.

Attorneys at McIntosh Law Firm said the firm has turned away 98% of those calls because the revaluations have been correct for those properties.

“The burden is on the taxpayer, so that means the taxpayer has to be able to provide enough data,” said Larry Shaheen Jr, an attorney at McIntosh Law Firm.

If homeowners believe the value of their home is incorrect, they can file an appeal on the Mecklenburg County revaluation website. With that, individuals should include documentation to support their appeal.

“Look at Compar. That shows you all of the property that has sold in your area. Does your property compare with those?” Mecklenburg County Assessor Ken Joyner said,

Shaheen added that homeowners will want to make sure they understand that process and understand the process can cut both ways.

“If you don’t have the correct information already reviewed and the county comes out and find more square footage or more features they don’t have, there’s a possibility your number could go up,” Shaheen said.

McIntosh Law Firm staff said an attorney is not needed to appeal the revaluation process.

Shaheen adds if the value of a home has increased by $30,000 to $50,000, it’s not likely homeowners will see a big increase in payments, so an appeal is not necessary.

“We tell people if there’s a difference of $100,000 or more, that’s when we encourage folks to pay for an appraisal, get the appeal in and use that appraisal to try to drive the value down,” said Shaheen.

The county encourages people to get involved in the process and appeal if needed.

“We really want the values correct, so if someone comes in and they’ve got valid reasons why their property should be lowered, we’re going to lower it because ultimately we want everyone to pay their fair share,” Joyner said.

Seniors who are worried about their property value and the cost of taxes can sign up for Mecklenburg County’s Senior Citizen Elderly Exemption Program. Homeowners must apply to the county assessor’s office between Jan. 1 and June 1.

It only requires seniors to pay 50% of their property value. Applicants must be 65 years old or older, and make less than $33,800 a year to qualify.

For those who don’t qualify for the senior program, Mecklenburg County has the HOMES Program, which helps low- and moderate-income individuals with grants to retain their homes.

