Shooting investigation underway in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 29-year-old man was flown to a trauma center after being shot in Salisbury on Tuesday night.

According to the report, police were called at 8:05 p.m. by staff at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, advising them that the victim of a gunshot wound had been brought to the Emergency Department.

Police say they were able to discover that the shooting happened in a house in the 600 block of E. Franklin St.

The victim was flown to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. There is no update on his condition and no charges have been filed in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333.

