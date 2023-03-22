PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Salisbury woman tried to burn bowling alley shooting victim’s car, police say

Police say they are still searching for the shooter.
Nhekiyi Chambers
Nhekiyi Chambers(Salisbury Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury police have charged a woman in connection with a bowling alley shooting.

Nhekiyi Chambers was arrested Monday for her role in the shooting Sunday in the Woodleaf Lanes parking lot.

[Previous coverage: One person shot at Salisbury bowling center parking lot]

Dannie Lee Owens Jr. was struck but his injuries were minor, officials said.

Police say Chambers allegedly tried to burn Owens’ car, which had been reported stolen. She was charged with felony accessory after the fact and given a secure bond of $35,000.

Chambers was also arrested in 2019 after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend over a text message.

Salisbury police say they are still looking for the shooter involved in Sunday’s incident. Anyone with information should contact the Salisbury Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Bolick's car was damaged after an internet cable snapped and slammed into the vehicle.
Catawba Co. man thankful for his, daughter’s life after cable slams into car
Police said they are investigating two crime scenes.
Body found in fire pit of North Carolina home
Alison Thomas’ remains were found in a national forest in Jackson County earlier this month.
3 arrested in connection with missing Monroe woman’s murder, deputies say
More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
Stephen Smith’s death now considered a homicide, attorney says
Troopers said the motorcycle drove from US Route 19 onto Youngs Monument Road and back onto US...
19-year-old, juvenile passenger die in motorcycle crash with log truck during police pursuit

Latest News

The EpiCentre in Uptown Charlotte has been renamed Queen City Quarter with new plans in the...
EpiCentre owners welcoming rebranding, new businesses
EpiCentre owners welcoming rebranding, new businesses
Two people were killed in the parking lot of a strip mall in northeast Charlotte.
Police: Teen arrested for Charlotte double murder
The 29-year-old victim was flown to a trauma center.
Shooting investigation underway in Salisbury