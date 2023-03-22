Salisbury woman tried to burn bowling alley shooting victim’s car, police say

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury police have charged a woman in connection with a bowling alley shooting.

Nhekiyi Chambers was arrested Monday for her role in the shooting Sunday in the Woodleaf Lanes parking lot.

Dannie Lee Owens Jr. was struck but his injuries were minor, officials said.

Police say Chambers allegedly tried to burn Owens’ car, which had been reported stolen. She was charged with felony accessory after the fact and given a secure bond of $35,000.

Chambers was also arrested in 2019 after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend over a text message.

Salisbury police say they are still looking for the shooter involved in Sunday’s incident. Anyone with information should contact the Salisbury Police Department.

