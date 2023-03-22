PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

The Salisbury City Council is seeking public input on the election process

Council terms could change
Salisbury City Council will continue a series of Community Town Halls this month regarding the...
Salisbury City Council will continue a series of Community Town Halls this month regarding the City Council election process.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury City Council will continue a series of Community Town Halls this month regarding the City Council election process. The input sessions provide an opportunity for residents to share their ideas and suggestions regarding the election process with City Council members.

The Community Town Halls will include a brief presentation by City Attorney Graham Corriher followed by opportunities for attendees to share feedback guided by the following questions:

•         Should Council have two-year or four-year terms?

•         Should Council’s terms be staggered?

•         Should the size of the Council be expanded?

The Community Town Hall Meeting Schedule:

•         Thursday, March 30, 6 p.m., Salisbury Civic Center, 315 S. Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue

•         Monday, April 17, 6 p.m., Miller Recreational Center, 1402 W. Bank Street

•         Thursday, April 20, 6 p.m., Park Avenue Community Center, 632 Park Avenue

Feedback from the outcome of the Community Town Halls will help determine how City Council proceeds regarding future elections in the City of Salisbury links.

Residents are encouraged to visit //salisburync.gov/council to learn more about the City of Salisbury’s current election process. For more information, contact Kelly Baker at kbake@salisburync.gov or call (704) 638-5233.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Bolick's car was damaged after an internet cable snapped and slammed into the vehicle.
Catawba Co. man thankful for his, daughter’s life after cable slams into car
Police said they are investigating two crime scenes.
Body found in fire pit of North Carolina home
Alison Thomas’ remains were found in a national forest in Jackson County earlier this month.
3 arrested in connection with missing Monroe woman’s murder, deputies say
Troopers said the motorcycle drove from US Route 19 onto Youngs Monument Road and back onto US...
19-year-old, juvenile passenger die in motorcycle crash with log truck during police pursuit
Tweet from attorney Jim Griffin about phone call released of conversation with Alex Murdaugh in...
In tweet, Murdaugh attorney ‘mad as hell’ about leaked phone call

Latest News

Sports wagering getting 2nd chance in North Carolina House
The House Commerce Committee voted on Tuesday for the measure, which if enacted would open wide...
Sports wagering getting 2nd chance in North Carolina House
Under SB 1, conditions like Chron’s Disease, PTSD, and HIV/AIDS would be eligible for treatment...
Anti-marijuana groups push Noem for veto on medical marijuana expansion bill
The President spoke at a conservation summit Tuesday
Climate activists say President broke ‘promise’ by approving the Willow Oil Project