The Salisbury City Council is seeking public input on the election process

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury City Council will continue a series of Community Town Halls this month regarding the City Council election process. The input sessions provide an opportunity for residents to share their ideas and suggestions regarding the election process with City Council members.

The Community Town Halls will include a brief presentation by City Attorney Graham Corriher followed by opportunities for attendees to share feedback guided by the following questions:

• Should Council have two-year or four-year terms?

• Should Council’s terms be staggered?

• Should the size of the Council be expanded?

The Community Town Hall Meeting Schedule:

• Thursday, March 30, 6 p.m., Salisbury Civic Center, 315 S. Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue

• Monday, April 17, 6 p.m., Miller Recreational Center, 1402 W. Bank Street

• Thursday, April 20, 6 p.m., Park Avenue Community Center, 632 Park Avenue

Feedback from the outcome of the Community Town Halls will help determine how City Council proceeds regarding future elections in the City of Salisbury links.

Residents are encouraged to visit //salisburync.gov/council to learn more about the City of Salisbury’s current election process. For more information, contact Kelly Baker at kbake@salisburync.gov or call (704) 638-5233.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.