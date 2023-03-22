PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Remains found in 2020 identified as pregnant woman missing since 2013

Human remains found in Georgia in 2020 were identified as Crystal Hendrix, who had been missing since 2013. (Source: WALB)
By Fallon Howard and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMEGA, Ga. (WALB/Gray News) - Georgia authorities announced Monday that human remains found in 2020 have been identified as a pregnant woman who was reported missing in 2013.

In a release, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the remains were identified as those of Crystal Hendrix, who was 27 when she disappeared.

At the time she went missing, Hendrix was eight months pregnant, and living in Tift County.

Hendrix was last seen on March 8, 2013, and was reported missing in April of the same year.

Her remains were found on a property on Urbana Road in Omega, Georgia, in August 2020.

The GBI said it partnered with the FBI to have the DNA of the remains tested and compared to DNA from Hendrix’s mother, Diane Gray, in October 2022.

The results of the test indicated that there was a parent/child relationship between the two subjects.

Gray said she has had many emotions since learning about her daughter finally being found 10 years later.

“Devastated. I mean, anger and fear and worry. I just have all the emotions,” Gray told WALB Monday.

Gray said she is thankful to the GBI for its involvement in Hendrix’s case. However, the lingering question of what happened to Hendrix is still unanswered.

The GBI said investigators can look into Hendrix’s death now that her body has been identified.

Copyright 2023 WALB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drive down Wilkinson Boulevard and you’ll see a big red sign for Bar-B-Q King. It hasn’t...
Charlotte’s Bar-B-Q King listed for sale at $4.2M
Demolition work is starting to take down the old Ballantyne Commons Parkway Bridge.
Work begins to remove the old Ballantyne Commons Parkway bridge
Brandon Bolick's car was damaged after an internet cable snapped and slammed into the vehicle.
Catawba Co. man thankful for his, daughter’s life after cable slams into car
Two people were killed in the parking lot of a strip mall in northeast Charlotte.
Police: 16, 21-year-olds dead after shooting in Charlotte strip mall parking lot
Alison Thomas’ remains were found in a national forest in Jackson County earlier this month.
3 arrested in connection with missing Monroe woman’s murder, deputies say

Latest News

FILE - Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the 26th annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration at the...
Gwyneth Paltrow’s trial begins for Deer Valley ski crash
More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
Stephen Smith’s death now considered a homicide, attorney says
Sunbeam heated blankets have been recalled due to burn and fire hazards.
Sunbeam heated blankets recalled due to burn and fire hazards
police sirens generic photo
CMPD: Northeast Charlotte homicide leaves 1 dead