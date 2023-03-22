Rain moves out tonight before temperatures warm up to end the week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our First Alert Weather Day is coming to an end as rain coverage is set to decrease tonight before another chance of rain arrives Saturday after quite the warmup.

Tonight: Lingering rain possible, mostly cloudy, patchy fog.

End of Week: Warm and breezy!

Weekend: Rain and a few rumbles of thunder for Saturday, drying out into Sunday.

Gloomy and chilly conditions have been with us all day, but our rain coverage will continue to decrease from here.

Weekend forecast (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Temperatures won’t move much over the next 12 hours or so as lows will only bottom out around 50 degrees in many areas.

Low clouds and patchy fog will be possible overnight into early Thursday, but winds will pick up and sunshine will return by the afternoon! Highs will reach the upper 70s Thursday afternoon and the mid 80s by Friday.

Another chance for rain arrives Saturday morning through afternoon as a cold front works over the area. This will also bring us the likelihood of windy conditions and the potential for a few rumbles of thunder. Fortunately, the rain won’t last all day and Saturday evening looks great!

Highs will reach the upper 70s both Saturday and Sunday, with a mix of sun and clouds on the way for the second half of the weekend.

The start of next week still looks unsettled, but stay tuned for frequent timing updates. The end of the seven-day forecast will trend cooler!

Have a great rest of your week!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

