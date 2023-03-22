PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Police: Teen arrested for Charlotte double murder

A 16-year-old and 21-year-old died at the scene.
Police couldn’t specify an exact number but said “many rounds were fired in the area” from multiple weapons.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A juvenile was arrested Wednesday in connection with a double murder in a Charlotte parking lot.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the shooting was in the parking lot of a strip mall off The Plaza and near Eastway Drive.

[Police: 16, 21-year-old dead after shooting in Charlotte strip mall parking lot]

Michael Anthony Brown Jr., 21, and Jareese Raivon Florybert, 16, died at the scene.

A 16-year-old was later charged with murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the CMPD at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Reports can also be made online at charlottecrimestoppers.com.

