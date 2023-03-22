Police: Teen arrested for Charlotte double murder

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A juvenile was arrested Wednesday in connection with a double murder in a Charlotte parking lot.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the shooting was in the parking lot of a strip mall off The Plaza and near Eastway Drive.

Michael Anthony Brown Jr., 21, and Jareese Raivon Florybert, 16, died at the scene.

A 16-year-old was later charged with murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the CMPD at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Reports can also be made online at charlottecrimestoppers.com.

