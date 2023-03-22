Police seize $90,000 worth of Fentanyl in Gaston County

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Gaston County serving outstanding warrants for drug charges seized 3,000 fentanyl pills on Thursday.

The Gaston County Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit along with the Gaston County Emergency Response Team arrested Elazja Gingles for the outstanding warrants when they made the discovery.

“Gingles was charged with thirteen counts related to trafficking Fentanyl in Gaston County, two counts of maintaining a vehicle for selling controlled substances, and was also served with an outstanding parole warrant. Gingles is currently being held at the Gaston County Jail on a $1 million dollar bond,” according to the Gaston County Police.

Law enforcement estimates the pills street value to be $90,000 or, $30 a pill.

