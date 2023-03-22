Police looking to identify man who carried out attack with large knife

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify the man responsible for a knife attack in north Charlotte.

The incident happened outside of an apartment in a complex in north Charlotte. It happened in the early morning hours on Monday, March 20.

Footage from a doorbell camera shows one man attacking another with a large knife. The footage shows the assailant repeatedly stomping on the alleged victim.

» FULL UNEDITED VIDEO BELOW, VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED:

The incident happened outside of an apartment in a complex in north Charlotte.

“There was an altercation at a club here in Charlotte and our victim was followed home by two suspects and attacked and suffered some severe lacerations, some serious injury but non-life-threatening,” said Detective Rick Smith with the CMPD Crime Stoppers.

The detective said the two people did not know each other prior to the altercation that led to the attack.

“I mean you can just look at the size of this knife that he has in his hand. This suspect, he’s very dangerous and we’re hoping to get him identified and into custody,” said Smith.

The doorbell camera footage features audio of the assailant’s voice. Smith said this could help investigators identify the suspect.

“In addition to the public viewing the video, viewing the still pictures, we ask that you take a listen to the voice and you very well may recognize that voice,” noted Smith.

He said he is hopeful the public will be able to help investigators identify the knife-wielding man.

“We definitely want to get him identified and into custody before they have the opportunity to do something like this to someone else,” said the detective.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.