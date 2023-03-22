PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
One killed during northeast Charlotte home break-in

By WBTV Web Staff and Nikki Hauser
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Neighbors in a northeast Charlotte neighborhood are scared and taking extra precautions after a woman came home to someone reportedly breaking into her house, only to discover moments later the man she lived with had been killed.

The situation unfolded Tuesday night at a home on Malibu Drive, near The Plaza. The victim is a man who Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police believe was in his 20s; they haven’t said how he died.

“Obviously the individual who called was very frantic. She was very upset at the time. And so as we were able to piece things together, the way the call was categorized as a breaking and entering, ended up being a homicide,” CMPD Maj. Brad Koch said.

Investigators are now looking for anybody who might know anything. They’re trying to find out why this happened; they also want to find the killer.

One neighbor talked to WBTV about what she saw and heard.

“I left out at like 7 to go to the grocery store and I heard a commotion, and I heard a lady, and she was yelling real loud, like ‘Help, help, help,” neighbor Nikki Baldwin said. “I don’t understand how people can just break into somebody’s house and kill them. That’s terrible and it’s scary. It’s very scary.

This happened right near the spot where a double homicide happened Sunday night. So far there have been no arrests in either of these cases.

Related: Police: 16, 21-year-olds dead after shooting in Charlotte strip mall parking lot

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600. Callers can remain anonymous.

