New tenants coming to Queen City Quarter, Charlotte’s former EpiCentre

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The former EpiCentre is rebranding as “Queen City Quarter.”

Tenants, like Portal 123, a rotating art and Instagram museum, are preparing to move in as early as April.

“We realized there was space in there,” said Portal 123 owner Carole Hall.

The museum will join at least four other new spots.

CBRE, the commercial real estate firm that now manages the EpiCentre, said that a Cajun-Creole restaurant called Cajun Market, Italian ice vendor Super Icy Brothers, and Kannapolis-based coffee shop Nostalgia Hollow Company, are all on their way uptown.

“I used to go out to the EpiCentre all the time and it was fun, it was lively, a lot to do,” said Ashley Hines, Nostalgia Hollow co-owner. “And it would be a space for people to come and congregate, not just for coffee during the day and on your way to work, but after work you can come and enjoy small plates and cocktails.”

CBRE also said World of Beer, Mortimer’s Cafe and Pub, and bowling alley Bowlero will also be sticking around.

Several other retail deals are in negotiations, and CBRE is planning to renovate and improve the property in the spring.

They also say they added parking deck lighting, an upgraded security camera system, and a team of 28 security officers to create a safer atmosphere.

“That’s a lot, so [this will] be fun for families, for fellowship, for bachelorette parties, bachelor parties…it’ll just be fun for people coming,” said Hall.

The EpiCentre, located in the heart of Uptown Charlotte, has recently been one of the focal points for redevelopment in a rapidly growing and changing QC

