MollysKids: National Down Syndrome Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Did you know today—the 21st day of March—is declared World Down Syndrome Day?

This day was carefully selected because of the “uniqueness of the triplication of the 21st chromosome.” It got marked as a special day starting in 2007.

This fact about today is something Leslie Chavez absolutely knows.

“Today we celebrate those who are conquering their dreams regardless of what challenges they have faced,” Leslie said. “People like my daughter, Destinee.”

Destinee was born with Down syndrome. She lives in Hickory and is a 17-year-old senior at St. Stephens High School. She enjoys singing, dancing, and swimming. Her family says she’s sweet, loves fashion, has a big caring heart, and loves helping her great grandma.

“She is not scared to say, ‘No’ when something doesn’t sit well with her,” Leslie said. “If there is music, get ready to dance, if there is a pool, she’ll show off mermaid skills and twirl in the wáter. If you ask her what she wants to do in the future, she will tell you that she wants to be a high school graduate, go to college, and find a boyfriend. Ha ha. Insert my momma eye roll. But she sounds just like a typical teenager right?”

She does. The only difference is, Destinee has to work a bit harder to achieve those goals.

“I believe by spreading awareness, broadening horizons, and creating new opportunities of education and employment, people like my daughter will be able to succeed and live their best life,” Leslie said. “I’d love people to know this day is important to many of us in the community.”

Welcome to #MollysKids, Destinee. Happy March 21st.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.