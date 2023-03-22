PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Milwaukee shooting kills teenage boy, injures 5 women

A 15-year-old boy died and five young women were injured in a Milwaukee mass shooting in the...
A 15-year-old boy died and five young women were injured in a Milwaukee mass shooting in the latest violence to target the city’s young people, police said.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A 15-year-old boy died and five young women were injured in a Milwaukee shooting in the latest violence to target the city’s young people, police said.

The 15-year-old boy died at the scene following the shooting that occurred about 11:30 p.m. Monday on the city’s north side, Milwaukee police said. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the boy as Davion Patterson.

Five women, ages 18, 19, 21, and two 22-year-olds, were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries, police said.

Investigators said they were looking for unknown suspects and trying to learn what led up to the shooting.

Jacqueline Moore told WTMJ-TV her 16-year-old daughter was shot and killed in the same area nearly three years ago.

“Fifteen or 14 years old, it doesn’t matter it was still a child,” Moore said. “Somebody lost their baby again. Another Black parent has to bury their baby.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drive down Wilkinson Boulevard and you’ll see a big red sign for Bar-B-Q King. It hasn’t...
Charlotte’s Bar-B-Q King listed for sale at $4.2M
Demolition work is starting to take down the old Ballantyne Commons Parkway Bridge.
Work begins to remove the old Ballantyne Commons Parkway bridge
Brandon Bolick's car was damaged after an internet cable snapped and slammed into the vehicle.
Catawba Co. man thankful for his, daughter’s life after cable slams into car
Two people were killed in the parking lot of a strip mall in northeast Charlotte.
Police: 16, 21-year-olds dead after shooting in Charlotte strip mall parking lot
Alison Thomas’ remains were found in a national forest in Jackson County earlier this month.
3 arrested in connection with missing Monroe woman’s murder, deputies say

Latest News

Eight dolphins have died after they became stranded on a beach in New Jersey, marine animal...
Officials: 8 dolphins dead after stranding in New Jersey
Eight dolphins have died after they became stranded on a beach in New Jersey, marine animal...
8 dolphins dead in Sea Isle City
The House Commerce Committee voted on Tuesday for the measure, which if enacted would open wide...
Sports wagering getting 2nd chance in North Carolina House
Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake last...
Father, son missing after kayaking trip during spring break