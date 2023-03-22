‘Looking forward to it’: Excitement surrounds new businesses coming to Queen City Quarter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Excitement is building around the future of Queen City Quarter, the site formerly known as the EpiCentre, in uptown Charlotte.

This week, the property management group announced a lineup of new businesses coming to the Uptown hub, along with enhanced security measures to ensure that all visitors are safe.

The fact that new businesses are coming to the Queen City Quarter is welcome news for people in Uptown.

“I’m looking forward to it coming back to life,” business owner Ashley Hines said.

James LaBar, the SVP of Economic Development for Charlotte Center City Partners, described the property as “a jewel.”

The property formerly known as the EpiCentre is being renovated as new businesses move back to the site.

“There’s 30,000 residents that live in Uptown, so it’s not too surprising that a place like Queen City Quarter surrounded by all that, then you have the Spectrum Center and the future plans of that, that businesses would be coming back,” LaBar said.

Four new businesses signed leases to open in the second and third quarters of this year. They include Portal 123, Nostalgia Hollow Co., Cajun Market, and Super Icy Brothers.

“This will be fun for fellowship, it’ll be fun for bachelorette parties, bachelor parties, it’ll just be fun for people coming,” Carole Hall, the owner of Portal 123, said.

Hines, who owns Nostalgia Hollow, said her business will be a place where people can congregate throughout the day.

Charlotte Center City Partners is excited about new businesses coming to Queen City Quarter.

“Is it a milestone as Queen City Quarter comes into its new vibe, absolutely, and we need leaders and these small businesses going into there are leaders for this space,” LaBar said.

Just last year, the property was under foreclosure and in search of a new life.

Since CBRE took over as the property management group, it has upgraded lighting in the parking deck, made upgrades to security cameras and has a security team of 28 officers, in addition to six police officers who can make arrests and detain on-site.

CBRE said the security office was moved to allow for improved visibility and monitoring, and cameras are monitored by security 24 hours per day.

Center City Partners believes the new tenants at Queen City Quarter add to the vibrancy of Uptown Charlotte.

“All of the people that are coming into Uptown and South End to work makes it a natural place for small businesses to thrive, and the investment CBRE are putting into it are great,” LaBar said.

CBRE said the property will undergo a facelift and renovations starting later this spring.

Related: New tenants coming to Queen City Quarter, Charlotte’s former EpiCentre

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.