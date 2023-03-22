PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
First Alert Weather Day in place for Thursday morning as fog could impact commute

The fog won’t last long as winds pick up and sunshine returns by the afternoon.
A First Alert Weather Day remains in place through Thursday morning as we will get off to a foggy start.
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert Weather Day remains in place through Thursday morning as we will get off to a foggy start. Our next chance of rain arrives Saturday after quite the warmup!

  • Tonight: Mild, dense fog for some.
  • End of Week: Warm and breezy!
  • Weekend: Rain and a few rumbles of thunder for Saturday, drying out into Sunday.

After a gloomy and rainy Wednesday, fog has developed and will worsen for some overnight.

Weekend forecast
Weekend forecast(WBTV First Alert Weather)

Temperatures won’t move much over the next 12 hours or so as lows will only bottom out around 50 degrees in many locations.

The fog won’t last long, winds pick up and sunshine returns by the afternoon! Highs will reach the upper 70s Thursday afternoon and the mid 80s by Friday.

Another chance for rain arrives Saturday morning through the afternoon as a cold front works over the area. This will also bring us the likelihood of windy conditions and the potential for a few rumbles of thunder. Fortunately, the rain won’t last all day and Saturday evening looks great!

Highs will reach the upper 70s both Saturday and Sunday, with a mix of sun and clouds on the way for the second half of the weekend.

The start of next week still looks unsettled, but stay tuned for frequent timing updates. The end of the seven-day forecast will trend cooler!

Have a great rest of your week!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

