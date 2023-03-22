First Alert Weather Day: Patchy rain, cooler temps for Wednesday

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:56 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – It’s a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday, as patchy rain will be around mostly for the morning and midday hours.

With those clouds, be prepared for a cooler day with highs in the 50s.

Warmer weather comes Thursday, as temperatures will hit the 70s before making a run into the 80s on Friday.

The next First Alert Weather Day is for Saturday. Rain early in the day – maybe even some thunder – will give way to a breezy and warm afternoon in the upper 70s.

First at Four Weather