First Alert Weather Day: Patchy rain, cooler temps for Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – It’s a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday, as patchy rain will be around mostly for the morning and midday hours.

With those clouds, be prepared for a cooler day with highs in the 50s.

Warmer weather comes Thursday, as temperatures will hit the 70s before making a run into the 80s on Friday.

The next First Alert Weather Day is for Saturday. Rain early in the day – maybe even some thunder – will give way to a breezy and warm afternoon in the upper 70s.

