Electrical panel replacement affects businesses, residents near 100 W. Innes St. in Salisbury

Work to begin Monday evening, March 27 through early Tuesday morning, March 28
Residents in the Plaza building, 100 W. Innes St., will be without power during the entire...
Residents in the Plaza building, 100 W. Innes St., will be without power during the entire period.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Businesses and residents in the 100 block of W. Innes St. may be without power beginning Monday, March 27, at 11 p.m. through Tuesday, March 28, at 7 a.m. as Duke Energy replaces an electrical panel, weather permitting.

Residents in the Plaza building, 100 W. Innes St., will be without power during the entire period. It is possible that the outage also could affect other businesses and residents in downtown Salisbury, though temporarily. Plaza building residents also will be without water. The residents have been notified.

As crews are able to access manholes and multiple vaults in the immediate area, Duke Energy will use the opportunity to perform additional underground work during the same period.

The 100 blocks of N. Church and W. Council Streets also will be closed to vehicle traffic. If traffic signals in the immediate area are affected, drivers should treat the intersections as four-way stops. City crews will be on-site at the Plaza building during the duration of the project.

For more information, contact Deborah Young at (704) 638-2152 or at dyoun@salisburync.gov.

