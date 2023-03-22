PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Deputies warn of Medicare scam calls in Upstate

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community that scammers are spoofing the phone numbers for medical offices.

In a scam alert posted on Facebook, deputies said the scam callers are pretending to be with Medicare or Medicaid and asking for confidential information.

“While your doctor’s number may show up on your caller ID, the call is from a scammer,” deputies posted.

If you receive a call like this, hang up immediately. Deputies said you should verify with your medical provider and call the sheriff’s office to report scams.

