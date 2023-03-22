Dale F. Halton, former Pepsi CEO and UNC Charlotte benefactor, dies at 85

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte community has lost a local icon and philanthropist, UNC Charlotte announced Wednesday.

According to the university, Dale Fowler Halton, a former CEO of Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company and influential figure at the school, died on Tuesday. She was 85.

Halton’s relationship with the school began in the 1980s through a professional kinship with former Director of Athletics Emerita Judy Rose. Their eventual friendship led to Halton supporting UNCC’s growth in the academic, administrative and athletic realms.

Since her involvement with the university began some 40 years ago, Halton served as a member of the University’s Board of Trustees, Foundation Board, Board of Visitors and the 49ers Athletic Foundation Board of Directors.

Autoplay Caption

In honor of her support, the UNCC campus has several buildings bearing her name, including the Dale Halton Reading Room, the Halton-Wagner Tennis Complex and Dale F. Halton Arena.

Halton also supported the school through scholarships and donations from the Dale F. Halton Foundation.

In 1994, she was presented with a UNC Charlotte Alumni Award and in 1998 with an honorary doctor of humane letters. Just this past year, in September 2022, she was among the inaugural inductees to the Charlotte 49ers Athletics Hall of Fame.

“Dale Halton was one of the first people I met when I joined UNC Charlotte,” Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber said. “Dale demonstrated her love, not just through her generous support, but also through her leadership, advocacy and close friendship...her immeasurable impact will be felt forever on our campus, by our students and throughout our entire community.”

Halton’s passing comes just weeks after that of Jerry Richardson, another influential Charlottean, who changed the landscape of the city and the Carolinas.

Related: Research program coming to UNC Charlotte could help prevent world’s next pandemic

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.