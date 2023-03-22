PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
CMPD: Northeast Charlotte homicide leaves 1 dead

It happened in the 4900 block of Malibu Drive.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:09 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after a homicide Tuesday evening in northeast Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the homicide was reported just before 8 p.m. in the 4900 block of Malibu Drive.

No further details were released.

Gastonia Police investigate deadly shooting outside of nightclub
