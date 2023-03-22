Amélie’s French Bakery reopening uptown Charlotte location after closure
Amelie’s uptown location is getting a full interior makeover.
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AXIOS/WBTV) – Amélie’s French Bakery in uptown Charlotte will reopen in late May after a full interior renovation.
Flashback: Amélie’s closed its 14,000-square-foot bakery at 380 S. College in November 2020 because of pandemic-related challenges. The café had been open in uptown Charlotte for nearly five years.
Upgrades: Amelie’s uptown location is getting a full interior makeover that includes:
- New flooring
- A private catering/event space
- A revamped dining room
- A dedicated pick-up section for lunch
- A new ordering system
Amélie’s also has locations in Park Road, Carmel Commons, Rock Hill and NoDa, the latter of which is home to a 24-foot-wide Eiffel Tower replica.
