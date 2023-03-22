PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Amélie’s French Bakery reopening uptown Charlotte location after closure

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AXIOS/WBTV) – Amélie’s French Bakery in uptown Charlotte will reopen in late May after a full interior renovation.

Flashback: Amélie’s closed its 14,000-square-foot bakery at 380 S. College in November 2020 because of pandemic-related challenges. The café had been open in uptown Charlotte for nearly five years.

Upgrades: Amelie’s uptown location is getting a full interior makeover that includes:

  • New flooring
  • A private catering/event space
  • A revamped dining room
  • A dedicated pick-up section for lunch
  • A new ordering system

Amélie’s also has locations in Park Road, Carmel Commons, Rock Hill and NoDa, the latter of which is home to a 24-foot-wide Eiffel Tower replica.

