Amélie’s French Bakery reopening uptown Charlotte location after closure

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AXIOS/WBTV) – Amélie’s French Bakery in uptown Charlotte will reopen in late May after a full interior renovation.

Flashback: Amélie’s closed its 14,000-square-foot bakery at 380 S. College in November 2020 because of pandemic-related challenges. The café had been open in uptown Charlotte for nearly five years.

Upgrades: Amelie’s uptown location is getting a full interior makeover that includes:

New flooring

A private catering/event space

A revamped dining room

A dedicated pick-up section for lunch

A new ordering system

Amélie’s also has locations in Park Road, Carmel Commons, Rock Hill and NoDa, the latter of which is home to a 24-foot-wide Eiffel Tower replica.

