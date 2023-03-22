PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Amber alert issued, officials searching for 3-year-old from Rutherford County

Amber Alert
Amber Alert(DOJ)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing child, Malakai Blake Greene, 3-year-old, White, Male, approximately 3 feet tall, weighing 45 pounds.

“He has BLONDE hair, and HAZEL eyes. Scar on top lip (left hand side of face) and skin tag on front right ear. The victim is believed to be with: Alyssa Green. Green is described as 25 years old, White, Female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 220 pounds. She has red hair, and green eyes,” according to the Amber alert.

Green left in a 2012 Gray Dodge Journey SXT with a license plate number NC KAW7288.

She could be possibly heading to Charlotte.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Bolick's car was damaged after an internet cable snapped and slammed into the vehicle.
Catawba Co. man thankful for his, daughter’s life after cable slams into car
Police said they are investigating two crime scenes.
Body found in fire pit of North Carolina home
Alison Thomas’ remains were found in a national forest in Jackson County earlier this month.
3 arrested in connection with missing Monroe woman’s murder, deputies say
More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
SLED gives new details on Stephen Smith homicide investigation
Troopers said the motorcycle drove from US Route 19 onto Youngs Monument Road and back onto US...
19-year-old, juvenile passenger die in motorcycle crash with log truck during police pursuit

Latest News

NC bill would drive up costs for electric and hybrid vehicle ownership
Dale F. Halton has died at the age of 85.
Dale F. Halton, former Pepsi CEO and UNC Charlotte benefactor, dies at 85
Dale F. Halton
Dale F. Halton
Police looking to identify man who carried out attack with large knife