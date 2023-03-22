Amber alert issued, officials searching for 3-year-old from Rutherford County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing child, Malakai Blake Greene, 3-year-old, White, Male, approximately 3 feet tall, weighing 45 pounds.

“He has BLONDE hair, and HAZEL eyes. Scar on top lip (left hand side of face) and skin tag on front right ear. The victim is believed to be with: Alyssa Green. Green is described as 25 years old, White, Female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 220 pounds. She has red hair, and green eyes,” according to the Amber alert.

Green left in a 2012 Gray Dodge Journey SXT with a license plate number NC KAW7288.

She could be possibly heading to Charlotte.

