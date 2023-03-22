Amber Alert canceled after 3-year-old found

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An Amber Alert has been canceled after a 3-year-old has been found, officials said.

According to WHNS, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office has safely located Malakai Blake Greene.

Officials had initially said that Greene could have possibly been on the way to Charlotte with his mother.

