PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Amber Alert canceled after 3-year-old found

Amber Alert
Amber Alert(DOJ)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An Amber Alert has been canceled after a 3-year-old has been found, officials said.

According to WHNS, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office has safely located Malakai Blake Greene.

Officials had initially said that Greene could have possibly been on the way to Charlotte with his mother.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest information as it comes in.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Bolick's car was damaged after an internet cable snapped and slammed into the vehicle.
Catawba Co. man thankful for his, daughter’s life after cable slams into car
Police said they are investigating two crime scenes.
Body found in fire pit of North Carolina home
Alison Thomas’ remains were found in a national forest in Jackson County earlier this month.
3 arrested in connection with missing Monroe woman’s murder, deputies say
More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
SLED gives new details on Stephen Smith homicide investigation
Troopers said the motorcycle drove from US Route 19 onto Youngs Monument Road and back onto US...
19-year-old, juvenile passenger die in motorcycle crash with log truck during police pursuit

Latest News

Queen City Quarter bringing new changes to Uptown
‘Looking forward to it’: Excitement surrounds new businesses coming to Queen City Quarter
NC bill would drive up costs for electric and hybrid vehicle ownership
Dale F. Halton has died at the age of 85.
Dale F. Halton, former Pepsi CEO and UNC Charlotte benefactor, dies at 85
Dale F. Halton
Dale F. Halton