300+ jobs, $1.3 billion investment coming to Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Albemarle Corporation, a chemical manufacturing company, is investing $1.3 billion and creating 300+ jobs to build a new “Mega-Flex” lithium hydroxide process facility in Chester County.

Officials say the facility will support the increasing demands for electric vehicles and other energy storage applications that use lithium-ion batteries.

Albemarle’s new plant will be nearly 800 acres near Richburg, the facility will be called the “Mega-Flex” facility because it will have the ability to process diverse lithium feedstock, including lithium from recycled batteries according to officials.

The new facility is expected to produce approximately 50,000 metric tons of battery-grade lithium hydroxide annually from multiple sources, with the potential to reach up to 100,000 metric tons.

“Albemarle is focused on meeting growing customer demand and this investment is part of our global commitment to transforming essential resources into critical ingredients that enable a more resilient world. We wanted a location with access to nearby rail and port transportation and the availability of skilled workers. We’re excited to have chosen South Carolina and to be closer to our customers as the supply chain is built out in North America.” said Albemarle Corporation Chief Executive Officer Kent Masters.

Governor Henry McMasters added, “Albemarle’s commitment to our state, with its impressive investment of at least $1.3 billion, further proves South Carolina is one of the best places in the country for electric vehicle manufacturers and their suppliers to call home. We proudly welcome Albemarle and look forward to seeing their tremendous impact in Chester County and beyond.”

Albemarle is joining other vehicle manufacturers who have decided to set up shop in the Palmetto state. Scout Motors is building a new 1100-acre-electric vehicle plant in Richland County, Governor Henry McMaster signed the “Scout Bill” earlier this week.

A press release read that Albemarle is a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health.

