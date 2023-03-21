PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Two rounds of rain, big warm-up on the way

Mostly cloudy and not nearly as cold tonight with lows in the lower 40s.
A First Alert Weather Day is in place Tuesday due to a Freeze Warning for the morning hours.
By Al Conklin
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:53 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Following another cold start today, we’ll rebound nicely this afternoon with highs in the low to middle 60s.

  • Today: Lots of sunshine, cold start, better finish
  • First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: Patchy rain
  • Late Week: Major warm-up, temps in the 70s and 80s

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day. There will be more clouds and patchy midday rain around and it will be cooler with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

By late week, high pressure will shift east of the Carolinas allowing warm southwest winds to finally bring us some spring-like warmth.

Thursday and Friday are on track to be the warmest days of the week with partly sunny skies and gusty breezes. Afternoon readings Thursday will top out in the mid to upper 70s and Friday will bring even warmer readings in the low to middle 80s.

A cold front will approach late Friday, likely triggering some showers that will last through Saturday morning. There might even be a few thunder rumbles.

Once the front clears the area, the afternoon should be breezy, warm and dry. The air behind the front is not cold, so highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the pleasant 70s.

Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

