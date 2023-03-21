Two rounds of rain, big warm-up on the way

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Following another cold start today, we’ll rebound nicely this afternoon with highs in the low to middle 60s.

Today: Lots of sunshine, cold start, better finish

First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: Patchy rain

Late Week: Major warm-up, temps in the 70s and 80s

FIRST ALERT: Following another frigid start, we'll rebound nicely this afternoon. Lower 60s, just a little below average for late March, will dominate most neighborhoods east of the mountains. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/cX7RPrOZCi — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) March 21, 2023

Mostly cloudy and not nearly as cold tonight with lows in the lower 40s.

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day. There will be more clouds and patchy midday rain around and it will be cooler with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. There won't be a lot of rain - most #CLT-area neighborhoods probably pick up no more than .10" - but it will be around for the morning & midday hours before tapering off. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/Pr11VPZXoE — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) March 21, 2023

By late week, high pressure will shift east of the Carolinas allowing warm southwest winds to finally bring us some spring-like warmth.

Thursday and Friday are on track to be the warmest days of the week with partly sunny skies and gusty breezes. Afternoon readings Thursday will top out in the mid to upper 70s and Friday will bring even warmer readings in the low to middle 80s.

FIRST ALERT: Freezing cold yet again around #CLT this morning, but after a minor set-back Wednesday (clouds, spotty showers & 50s) we are still set for a HUGE warm-up later in the week! #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/yiTuPMm95k — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) March 21, 2023

A cold front will approach late Friday, likely triggering some showers that will last through Saturday morning. There might even be a few thunder rumbles.

Once the front clears the area, the afternoon should be breezy, warm and dry. The air behind the front is not cold, so highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the pleasant 70s.

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

