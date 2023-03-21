Rowan Co. man arrested on child pornography charges

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A child pornography investigation that began with Salisbury Police resulted in an arrest being made by deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office.

A police investigation centered around Christian Eduardo Salazar was handed over to deputies when it was discovered that Salazar lived in the 1500 block of Kepley Road in Rowan County.

Warrants were issued charging Salazar with second degree exploitation of a minor. A search warrant was also served at the home on Kepley Road.

Salazar was jailed under a bond of $7500.

