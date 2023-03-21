Rain chances return Wednesday and Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures warm up by the end of the work week!

WEDNESDAY: Passing showers, cooler

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Warming up! Dry and above-average

WEEKEND: Rainy to start, but beautiful by Sunday

We woke up to below-freezing temperatures for the last time within the 7-day forecast Tuesday morning. Temperatures will only drop to about the 40-degree mark for most of the area early Wednesday morning as cloud cover continues to increase. By the Wednesday morning commute, rain chances will also be climbing and a First Alert Weather Day is in place as a result. Anticipate passing showers through the afternoon hours, with only spotty showers possible by the evening commute. With the added cloud cover, most spots will only top out in the 50s, including the Charlotte Metro.

Wednesday's high temperatures for the Charlotte area (WBTV)

Although we’ll start Thursday off with some low cloud cover, sunshine and breezy conditions are expected by the afternoon, with highs lifting in to the mid to upper 70s.

Friday will be even warmer! With our ridge of high pressure in control, highs will likely top out in the low to mid 80s by Friday afternoon.

Weekend Outlook: Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day as a cold front ushers in our next round of rain. Impacts will likely be confined to the morning through afternoon hours, but check back in for timing updates as we get closer. A rumble of thunder or two do look possible, but the severe threat should stay to our west. Saturday will be warm and breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

Forecast high temperatures (WBTV)

From Saturday evening through Sunday evening, dry conditions will persist. Highs on Sunday will reach the upper 70s, making for a gorgeous end to the weekend!

Unsettled conditions look to quickly return by the start of next week.

Have a great week!

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.