Matthews teen reported missing

Bianca Jaslene Gamble has been missing since Sunday.
Bianca Jaslene Gamble
Bianca Jaslene Gamble(Matthews Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Matthews police are searching for a missing teen.

Bianca Jaslene Gamble, 15, was last seen around 9 p.m. Sunday off of Hunting Court.

Gamble is described as a Black girl standing about 5′2″ and weighing around 115 pounds. She has long, dark brown hair usually worn in a ponytail. She also has a tattoo under her right ear of Japanese script and flowers on her upper left arm.

Gamble was last seen wearing a plain, black hoodie and sweatpants with dark gray Jordan sneakers.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Matthews Police Department at 704-847-5555.

