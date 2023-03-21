Matthews teen reported missing
Bianca Jaslene Gamble has been missing since Sunday.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Matthews police are searching for a missing teen.
Bianca Jaslene Gamble, 15, was last seen around 9 p.m. Sunday off of Hunting Court.
Gamble is described as a Black girl standing about 5′2″ and weighing around 115 pounds. She has long, dark brown hair usually worn in a ponytail. She also has a tattoo under her right ear of Japanese script and flowers on her upper left arm.
Gamble was last seen wearing a plain, black hoodie and sweatpants with dark gray Jordan sneakers.
Anyone with information should call 911 or the Matthews Police Department at 704-847-5555.
