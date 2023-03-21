PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Huntersville leaders vote down development proposal for Birkdale Village

This means plans to build a 100-foot-plus tall office building and parking deck will not move forward.
“It was absolutely a step in the right direction,” said one neighbor.
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a months-long debate, the Town of Huntersville voted to deny rezoning for building upgrades in Birkdale Village.

This means plans to build a 100-foot-plus tall office building and parking deck will not move forward.

“It was absolutely a step in the right direction,” said one neighbor.

The developer, North American Properties, or NAP, started improvements in Birkdale years ago. Since then, there’s been a constant fight against larger proposals, like a hotel and multi-family homes, which NAP had scaled back on.

Related: Neighbors concerned about proposed plans for Birkdale Village

NAP’s managing partner, Tim Perry, says this project would’ve brought paying visitors and a solution to the town’s parking problem.

“Tonight (Monday), supporting all of that was apparently not what the council wanted,” he said.

Meanwhile, several neighbors pushed back, worried about traffic, an office height above current town regulations and a threat to Birkdale’s small-town feel.

“We’re very appreciative that in the end, they understood our concerns,” said Suzanne Villar, who lives near Birkdale.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Demolition work is starting to take down the old Ballantyne Commons Parkway Bridge.
Work begins to remove the old Ballantyne Commons Parkway bridge
Drive down Wilkinson Boulevard and you’ll see a big red sign for Bar-B-Q King. It hasn’t...
Charlotte’s Bar-B-Q King listed for sale at $4.2M
Two people were killed in the parking lot of a strip mall in northeast Charlotte.
Police: 16, 21-year-olds dead after shooting in Charlotte strip mall parking lot
File Graphic
19-year-old killed in York County shooting
Firefighters responded to On The Border Mexican Grill on East Franklin Boulevard in Gastonia...
Fire breaks out at Gastonia restaurant, cause unknown

Latest News

Alison Thomas’ remains were found in a national forest in Jackson County earlier this month.
3 arrested in connection with missing Monroe woman’s murder, deputies say
Brandon Bolick's car was damaged after an internet cable snapped and slammed into the vehicle.
Catawba Co. man thankful for his, daughter’s life after cable slams into car
Dashcam video shows internet cable hitting car
Dashcam video shows internet cable hitting car
Huntersville leaders vote down development proposal for Birkdale Village