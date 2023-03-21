Huntersville leaders vote down development proposal for Birkdale Village

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a months-long debate, the Town of Huntersville voted to deny rezoning for building upgrades in Birkdale Village.

This means plans to build a 100-foot-plus tall office building and parking deck will not move forward.

“It was absolutely a step in the right direction,” said one neighbor.

The developer, North American Properties, or NAP, started improvements in Birkdale years ago. Since then, there’s been a constant fight against larger proposals, like a hotel and multi-family homes, which NAP had scaled back on.

NAP’s managing partner, Tim Perry, says this project would’ve brought paying visitors and a solution to the town’s parking problem.

“Tonight (Monday), supporting all of that was apparently not what the council wanted,” he said.

Meanwhile, several neighbors pushed back, worried about traffic, an office height above current town regulations and a threat to Birkdale’s small-town feel.

“We’re very appreciative that in the end, they understood our concerns,” said Suzanne Villar, who lives near Birkdale.

