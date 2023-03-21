Harrisburg Fire Department responding to house fire, no injuries reported
HARRISBURG, N.C. (WBTV) - Fire crews in Harrisburg are responding to a two-story building structure fire Tuesday afternoon. Crews have extinguished visible fire and are searching for hot spots, no injuries have been reported.
The department Tweeted about the fire around 2:40 p.m. and are providing updates as their work continues.
*Update #2 Working Fire* Crews have knocked down all visible fire and are beginning searching for hot spots, no injuries. @Harrisburg_NC @wsoctv @WBTV_News @wcnc @Queen_City_News pic.twitter.com/mOQl5scKwA— Harrisburg Fire (@HarrisburgFire) March 21, 2023
2:41 p.m.
*Working House Fire* 5700 blk Hammermill Dr, Harrisburg units on the scene of a two-story dwelling with heavy fire showing. Concord assisting, units in attack mode pic.twitter.com/N3mKOOKZC6— Harrisburg Fire (@HarrisburgFire) March 21, 2023
“*Working House Fire* 5700 blk Hammermill Dr, Harrisburg units on the scene of a two-story dwelling with heavy fire showing. Concord assisting, units in attack mode.”
*Update #1 House Fire* crews continuing to mount an aggressive fire attack and search. Units making progress @Harrisburg_NC pic.twitter.com/UGH901rKJK— Harrisburg Fire (@HarrisburgFire) March 21, 2023
Watch WBTV News and Weather Coverage 24/7:
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.