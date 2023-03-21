PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Harrisburg Fire Department responding to house fire, no injuries reported

.(Harrisburg Fire Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HARRISBURG, N.C. (WBTV) - Fire crews in Harrisburg are responding to a two-story building structure fire Tuesday afternoon. Crews have extinguished visible fire and are searching for hot spots, no injuries have been reported.

The department Tweeted about the fire around 2:40 p.m. and are providing updates as their work continues.

2:41 p.m.

“*Working House Fire* 5700 blk Hammermill Dr, Harrisburg units on the scene of a two-story dwelling with heavy fire showing. Concord assisting, units in attack mode.”

