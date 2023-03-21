Gastonia Police investigating fatal shooting near nightclub

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 20-year-old man was shot and killed in Gastonia on Tuesday afternoon according to the Gastonia Police Department. The man was found near the Remedies Nightclub on Union Road.

“GPD conducting death investigation outside in the 1200 block of Union Rd. Initial call for a shooting received at 4:28pm Watch for heavy police activity in the area,” the department said in a Tweet. “Victim identified as 20-year-old Tyceria Larell Alexander of Gastonia. GPD is asking anyone who may have any information about this homicide to Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.”

Police told WBTV they do not believe there is a threat to the public at this time and Alexander’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

