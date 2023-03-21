PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
TRAFFIC: Crash on I-77 shuts down lanes near Mooresville

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A portion of I-77 near Mooresville is shut down due to a wreck on Tuesday afternoon.

The interstate is closed due to an accident in the southbound direction from Exit 42 US-21 to Exit 36 NC-150 Plaza Dr, near US HWY 21.

According to the NCDOT, the closure is expected to end around 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

