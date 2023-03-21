TRAFFIC: Crash on I-77 shuts down lanes near Mooresville
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A portion of I-77 near Mooresville is shut down due to a wreck on Tuesday afternoon.
The interstate is closed due to an accident in the southbound direction from Exit 42 US-21 to Exit 36 NC-150 Plaza Dr, near US HWY 21.
According to the NCDOT, the closure is expected to end around 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
» CLICK HERE FOR LIVE TRAFFIC MAP
» DOWNLOAD THE FREE WBTV FIRST ALERT WEATHER APP
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.