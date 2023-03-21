Concord Fire Department estimates $120,000 worth of damages in house fire

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Fire Department responded to a fire on Tuesday afternoon at a home on Union Street S.

“The first unit arrived at 2:38 p.m. to find heavy fire showing from a second-floor room. Firefighters immediately deployed fire hoses and worked quickly to search the home and extinguish the fire. The fire was contained to the second floor and brought under control within 15 minutes,” according to the city.

According to the department no injuries were reported as nobody was home during the fire.

“Occupants of the home stated there were cats inside, however, crews searched the home and no cats were found,” according to the city.

The damages to the home are expected to be significant.

“Concord Fire Department crews continue to work to salvage belongings for the homeowners. While crews remain on scene, Union Street South between Louise Drive and Cline Avenue will remain closed. Work is estimated to take an additional one hour. The fire caused a preliminary estimate of $120,000 in damages. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation,” according to the city.

