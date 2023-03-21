Another chilly start before temperatures begin to warm up

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – It’s another chilly and dry start for your Tuesday.

A First Alert Weather Day is in place due to a Freeze Warning for the morning hours. The mountain counties aren’t impacted, as their spring growing season hasn’t started yet.

Temperatures will warm up by the mid-morning, with highs hitting the 60s later today.

A big warm-up kicks in later this week, with temperatures expected to hit the low 80s by Friday.

More First Alert Weather Days are set for both Wednesday and Saturday due to expected rain.

