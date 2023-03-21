PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

20 Years Later: WBTV veteran reporter reflects on the Iraq War

The promise was to end the dictatorial rule of President Saddam Hussein and destroy alleged weapons of mass destruction in the country.
On March 20, 2003, the U.S. launched a ground invasion of Iraq.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – On March 20, 2003, the U.S. launched a ground invasion of Iraq.

The promise was to end the dictatorial rule of President Saddam Hussein and destroy alleged weapons of mass destruction in the country.

Within weeks, Saddam’s regime fell but the U.S. didn’t find any weapons of mass destruction. It fueled a lot of resentment from the Iraqi people and a long and violent uprising against U.S. forces followed.

The war didn’t end until 2011. In the eight years of boots on the ground, 4,700 U.S. and allied troops and more than 100,000 Iraqi civilians were killed.

WBTV sent veteran reporter Steve Ohnesorge to Iraq three times to cover the war, twice in 2004 and once in 2005. He was alongside North Carolina National Guard troops.

Ohnesorge got a first-hand look as they went through, taking his camera inside one of Saddam Hussein’s palaces after he was captured.

There was a moment of levity; here’s a photo of Ohnesorge inside Saddam’s tub.

In Saddam’s hot tub in the Palace in Tikrit, Iraq. I had slept in an adjoining closet the night...
In Saddam’s hot tub in the Palace in Tikrit, Iraq. I had slept in an adjoining closet the night before, a closet big enough for 26 bunks.(Source: Steve Ohnesorge)

Twenty years later Steve says he still has a vivid memory of his time in Iraq, speaking about it with On Your Side Tonight.

Watch the video above for more on how this experience impacted him and the soldiers he traveled with.

Caption

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Demolition work is starting to take down the old Ballantyne Commons Parkway Bridge.
Work begins to remove the old Ballantyne Commons Parkway bridge
Drive down Wilkinson Boulevard and you’ll see a big red sign for Bar-B-Q King. It hasn’t...
Charlotte’s Bar-B-Q King listed for sale at $4.2M
Two people were killed in the parking lot of a strip mall in northeast Charlotte.
Police: 16, 21-year-olds dead after shooting in Charlotte strip mall parking lot
File Graphic
19-year-old killed in York County shooting
Firefighters responded to On The Border Mexican Grill on East Franklin Boulevard in Gastonia...
Fire breaks out at Gastonia restaurant, cause unknown

Latest News

In June/July 2004, Steve went to Iraq and embedded with North Carolina Guard soldiers where he...
Steve Ohnesorge reflects on covering the Iraq War for WBTV
20 Years Later: WBTV veteran reporter reflects on the Iraq War
Drive down Wilkinson Boulevard and you’ll see a big red sign for Bar-B-Q King. It hasn’t...
Charlotte’s Bar-B-Q King listed for sale at $4.2M
This Charlotte coffee roaster’s unique name is rooted in place and purpose
Charlotte coffee roaster’s unique name is rooted in place and purpose