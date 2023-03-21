PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

20-year-old found dead near Gastonia bar and lougne after shooting

The man was found near the Remedies Restaurant Bar and Lounge on Union Road.
Officials have identified him as Tyceria Alexander.
By WBTV Web Staff and Erica Lunsford
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 20-year-old man was shot and killed in Gastonia on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

The man was found near the Remedies Restaurant Bar and Lounge on Union Road. Officials have identified him as Tyceria Alexander.

Finland Fair, a co-founder of the organization 101 Black Men of Highland, said he knew Alexander when he was around 8 years old.

Fair said Alexander attended the Erwin Community Center in Gastonia.

“He grew up here in Erwin Center, and I’ve been a volunteer here for about 30 years. He participated in sports here and all sorts of activities and summer programs. He grew up right down the street,” Fair said.

The Erwin Center volunteer also told WBTV it hurts to hear another young Black man died in the Gastonia community. Fair remembers Alexander as a well-rounded kid.

“He was a fun-loving kid from when I remember him here at the community center. He was always a good kid, he was respectful. Never really had any issues with him. He wasn’t a troublesome kid when I knew him,” said Fair.

On Tuesday, the GPD shared they had no suspects or possible motives in the investigation.

Police told WBTV they do not believe there is a threat to the public at this time and Alexander’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Bolick's car was damaged after an internet cable snapped and slammed into the vehicle.
Catawba Co. man thankful for his, daughter’s life after cable slams into car
Police said they are investigating two crime scenes.
Body found in fire pit of North Carolina home
Alison Thomas’ remains were found in a national forest in Jackson County earlier this month.
3 arrested in connection with missing Monroe woman’s murder, deputies say
Troopers said the motorcycle drove from US Route 19 onto Youngs Monument Road and back onto US...
19-year-old, juvenile passenger die in motorcycle crash with log truck during police pursuit
Tweet from attorney Jim Griffin about phone call released of conversation with Alex Murdaugh in...
In tweet, Murdaugh attorney ‘mad as hell’ about leaked phone call

Latest News

Revaluations are popping into mailboxes across Mecklenburg County for homeowners and some are...
Some Mecklenburg Co. homeowners shocked by property revaluations
20-year-old found dead near Gastonia bar and lougne after shooting
Sports wagering getting 2nd chance in North Carolina House
The House Commerce Committee voted on Tuesday for the measure, which if enacted would open wide...
Sports wagering getting 2nd chance in North Carolina House
More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
Stephen Smith’s death now considered a homicide, attorney says