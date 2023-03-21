20-year-old found dead near Gastonia bar and lougne after shooting

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 20-year-old man was shot and killed in Gastonia on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

The man was found near the Remedies Restaurant Bar and Lounge on Union Road. Officials have identified him as Tyceria Alexander.

Finland Fair, a co-founder of the organization 101 Black Men of Highland, said he knew Alexander when he was around 8 years old.

Fair said Alexander attended the Erwin Community Center in Gastonia.

“He grew up here in Erwin Center, and I’ve been a volunteer here for about 30 years. He participated in sports here and all sorts of activities and summer programs. He grew up right down the street,” Fair said.

The Erwin Center volunteer also told WBTV it hurts to hear another young Black man died in the Gastonia community. Fair remembers Alexander as a well-rounded kid.

“He was a fun-loving kid from when I remember him here at the community center. He was always a good kid, he was respectful. Never really had any issues with him. He wasn’t a troublesome kid when I knew him,” said Fair.

On Tuesday, the GPD shared they had no suspects or possible motives in the investigation.

Police told WBTV they do not believe there is a threat to the public at this time and Alexander’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

