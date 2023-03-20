‘Why?’: Father of McDonald’s employee killed in shooting asks as push for answers continue

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Nine days after the murder of his son, a Charlotte father is continuing his push for justice.

“I wake up every day with my son on my mind,” said LaCarta Roseborough Sr. ““I don’t know what else to think about.”

A painful moment reminiscing about the old times. For Roseborough Sr., his mind is on his 23-year-old son.

LaCarta Roseborough Jr. was shot and killed on March 11 at the McDonald’s on South Boulevard and East Arrowood Road in Charlotte.

Senior says his son had just clock out from his manager shift.

“Worst news I could hear. Never want no parent to go through that. That’s not how it’s supposed to go. Your kid is supposed to bury you, not you bury your kids,” Roseborough Sr. said.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says the shooting happened near the doorway of the restaurant.

“For somebody to do this to my son, it’s not even registering in my head. Why? He is not that type of person. He was a gentle person. He would help anybody. To me, it’s just crazy,” he said.

In recent months, this specific McDonald’s location has seen its share of crime. In October, one person was shot.

A month later, a 30-year-old was killed in the parking lot.

“They need some kind of security there. Something needs to change before it happens to somebody else’s child there,” Roseborough Sr. said.

While nothing can bring back his son, senior says his goal now is to fight for justice.

“Why? For what reason? You could have talked to him. You could have said words and he would have brushed it off and could have lived to see another. My question is just, why?” he said.

As of Monday, no arrests have been made.

The family has started a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral expenses and to help continue the push to stop the violence in Charlotte.

It’s something senior says he never thought he would be part of.

“These kids are the most important thing. These kids are our future. If we don’t stop it now, our future is real dim,” he said.

A request for comment from McDonald’s corporate office has not been returned.

