Two killed in northeast Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were killed in a shooting in northeast Charlotte on Sunday night.

The incident happened in the 4400 block of The Plaza, which is near the intersection with Eastway Drive.

Medic said two people died at the scene.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

