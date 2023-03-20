Two dead after shooting in parking lot of northeast Charlotte strip mall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are searching for at least two people accused of shooting and killing two others Sunday night in east Charlotte.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of a strip mall along The Plaza near Eastway Drive.

Police couldn’t specify an exact number but said “many rounds were fired in the area” from multiple weapons.

Officers and crime scene investigators were seen gathering evidence Sunday night. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. near a vape store and salon in the shopping plaza parking lot. The two victims died on the scene.

Investigators and a man who said his nephew is one of the victims spoke about fights that escalate to deadly violence in just a matter of seconds.

“It is really a tragedy for our community because people immediately escalate to deadly violence,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Maj. Brad Koch said.

“And that’s sad. That’s sad that it’s easier to pick up a gun and fight and kill someone instead of them fighting and be friends the next day. That’s how we was brought up. This is crazy,” Howell Montgomery said.

Police are continuing to search for the two gunmen in this case. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the CMPD at (704) 432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.

