Rowan Chamber’s Young Professionals holding event at new STL Club

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Coming off three very successful events in February, the Rowan Young Professionals - a program of the Rowan Chamber of Commerce - is announcing more events during the springtime months.

The first event is being held on Monday, March 20 at The STL Club - Salisbury Tavern and Leisure in Downtown Salisbury. Guests are invited to drop in any time after 5:15 p.m. for networking, food, and drinks. Door prizes from Hotwire Communications will also be available to win. During the event, the executive vice president and general manager of the Carolinas Hotwire Communications, Sue Kelly, will give a presentation on leadership development. Kelly is responsible for both North Carolina and South Carolina operations and has over 21 years of experience as an enterprise, sales, and technology executive.

“Hotwire Communications is excited to support the Rowan County Young Professionals program,” said Katelin Rice, Community Development Manager. “Our company strives to not only provide the highest quality service to Salisbury residents but encourages the growth and development of our community’s young professionals and future leaders. This event will focus on building relationships and include a presentation by Hotwire’s own Sue Kelly, as she provides her experience and insight into what professional development means to her. We are grateful for this opportunity and hope this will be the first of many of its kind.”

The program will begin at approximately 5:50 p.m. and time will be allowed for questions after and additional networking. Due to the venue’s requirements, this event is for young professionals ages 21-45. Everyone will be ID’d at the door, so attendees are encouraged to bring their ID. The event is sponsored by Hotwire Communications, The STL Club, and Shuckin’ Shack of Salisbury.

“As a business owner in Rowan County, I feel it is very important to have successful and thriving groups like the Rowan Young Professionals,” said Larry Roth, owner of The STL Club and Shuckin’ Shack. “My son is a young professional and business owner. I want him and other young professionals like him to feel they are valued in our community because they will be our future leaders. Approximately 30 percent of our members at STL Club are young professionals, and we are thankful for their support of our business.”

The group will return to The STL Club on Thursday, April 6 for another networking mixer, this time sponsored by the Rotary Club of Rowan County. The event will also start at 5:15 p.m. and last until 7:30p.m. Guests will have the opportunity to network with young professional members of the Rotary Club of Rowan County and learn more about the organization and their special projects. This event is also for ages 21-45.

The young professionals will venture to West Rowan later in April to spend time in the Town of Cleveland for their Dancing on Depot Street concert series featuring Darrell Harwood. The Mayor of Cleveland, Pat Phifer, will host the group at his home for a meet and greet beforehand. Food will be provided featuring West Rowan’s specialty - fried tenderloin sandwiches, French fries, and slaw. Following the group will attend the concert and participants are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets. The event will be held on Saturday, April 22 and start at 4:30 p.m. with the concert starting at 6:30 p.m.

The program is also looking forward to continuing its new event series – Coffee & Conversations – which occurs on the 4th Wednesday monthly, September through May. The next event will be held at Mean Mug Coffee Company in Downtown Salisbury on Wednesday, March 22 at 2 p.m. The location for April 26 will be announced soon. Registration for all Rowan Young Professional events should be done using Eventbrite. Rowan Young Professionals events are designed for young professionals, age 45 or younger, who live and/or work in Rowan County, North Carolina. Businesses and organizations interested in sponsoring a Rowan Young Professionals event should contact Mollie Ruf at yp@rowanchamber.com.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.