Prominent local southern rock band heading out on UK tour

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Landis-based southern rock band with fans all over the world is headed out on Monday night for another tour of the United Kingdom.

Preacher Stone, founded by Marty Hill in 2008 and featuring its current six-man lineup since 2015, will have 9 dates in 10 days in cities such as Bristol, Chesterfield, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Newcastle, and more. They’ll be playing on the same bill with the UK-based southern rock band Sons of Liberty.

The band is well-known locally, and received national and international fame when its song “Not Today” was featured on the FX network television show “Sons Of Anarchy” from September 2008 to December 2014.

That song, and the band’s growing reputation, landed it on a Lynyrd Skynyrd Simple Man Cruise. The surprise in that, according to lead singer Ronnie Riddle, is that most of the fans on that cruise were from Europe and the UK.

“Getting our song on Sons of Anarchy made us the people’s choice winner for the Lynyrd Skynyrd cruise,” said Riddle. “I would have thought everybody on a Lynyrd Skynyrd cruise would be from the south, but to our surprise, nothing was further from the truth. There are more southern rock fans in Europe than in America. We were playing in front of people and they would go back home and tell people about our music.”

The band’s newest single, “Damage Is Done,” can be seen here.

That led to bookings all over the world. Riddle says the band has played across the UK and in many other countries. In 2016 Preacher Stone did a European tour with 12 shows in 5 different countries including Netherlands, Germany, Czech Republic, Denmark, and Sweden.

Also in 2016 Preacher Stone performed on The “XM/Sirius Outlaw Country” cruise with Blackberry Smoke, Lucinda Williams, Shooter Jennings, The Mavericks, Dan Baird, Ray Wylie Hubbard among others.

Riddle says the band’s brand of southern rock and roll may not be trendy at the moment, but it has a loyal core following. He credits founder Marty Hill with explaining it this way: “Marty said, southern rock is like selling lava lamps, they’re cool, they may not be flying off the shelf, but they’re really cool.”

How the band settled on the name “Preacher Stone” is an interesting story, according to Riddle.

“We went to record,” Riddle said. “We had songs but we did not have a name. We were coming up with some of the worst names in the world, they were pitiful, it was awful. Later, I get this call, Marty says ‘I got the name,’ He was watching the Clint Eastwood movie Pale Rider where Eastwood’s character is named simply ‘Preacher.’ He looked over at his fireplace, which was made of stone, and said ‘that’s it! Preacher Stone!’ It was everything we needed it to be. It was the right amount of syllables, it was southern, and it was powerful.”

The band consists of Ronnie Riddle on lead vocals and harmonica, Marty Hill on lead guitar, slide guitar and dobro, Ben Robinson plays lead guitar, slide guitar, and vocals, Johnny Webb is on B3, piano, keys and vocals, and Josh Wyatt is on drums and vocals, with Jim Bolt on bass guitar & vocals.

Riddle says a lesson he has learned, and one he hopes to impart to others, is that people shouldn’t be afraid to “go do things.”

“When I joined the band I thought this was awesome,” Riddle said. “We’re too old, we’re too ugly, and our music is out of style, it’s like Mission Impossible, we’re just doing what we’ve always dreamed of doing.”

Once back from the UK the band has a busy schedule of these concert appearances set for the rest of the year.

