PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Piedmont Players to present James & The Giant Peach

Performances begin this weekend at the Norvell Theater
Performances begin on Friday, March 24.
Performances begin on Friday, March 24.(Piedmont Players)
By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Piedmont Players is presenting the play James and The Giant Peach at the Norvell Theater in Salisbury.

James and The Giant Peach is by Roald Dahl, adapted for the stage by Richard R. George. Directed by Keaton Brower, James and The Giant Peach  tells the story of a magical peach, an imprisoned boy, and an incredible journey!

When young James is sent by his conniving aunts to chop down their old fruit tree, he discovers magic crocodile tongues that launches a journey of enormous proportions. Suddenly, James finds himself in the center of a gigantic peach, among human-sized insects with oversized personalities!

After the peach falls from the tree and rolls into the ocean, the group faces danger, sharks, and plenty of disagreements. Thanks to James’ quick with and creative thinking, the residents learn to live and work together as a family. The dangerous voyage is a success, but the adventure takes a whole new twist once the big peach lands in the Big Apple.

Piedmont Players Theatre’s cast includes: Annagail Murray, Aidan Melton, Hannah Bogle, Dorie Clark, Hannah Jean Roy, Ella Varner, Samantha Lenig, Troy Krieg, Paisley Rocco, Anelise Roy, German Jaramillo, Zana Smyre-Rouse, Josie Allen, Daleiah Waters, Carson Marino, Finley Driggers, Aymen Bronson, Jillian Crawley, Finley Driggers, Ezra “Jack” James, Samantha Lenig, Nora Malek, Carson Marino, Ella Murray, Abigail Riley, Ella Varner, & Daleiah Waters.

The Producing Partner is Owen & Elizabeth Norvell.

On Saturday, March 25 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., in partnership with South Main Book Company, there will be a Book Fair in the lobby of The Norvell Theatre, before and during the show.

The performance schedule is Friday, March 24 at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 26 at 2:30 p.m. Friday, March 31 at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 01 at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 02 at 2:30 p.m.

Doors open 30 minutes prior to each performance at the Norvell Theater, 135 E Fisher Street Salisbury, NC.

Tickets: $14 for adults; $12 for seniors/students/military. Tickets are available at www.piedmontplayers.com or by calling 704-633-5471

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video showed a Kia Soul nearly striking two students as it flew around a stopped school bus in...
Man charged with driving around a school bus in appears in court
Christian McCaffrey has listed his uptown Charlotte penthouse for sale.
Christian McCaffrey’s Uptown penthouse listed for $3.75 million
Mecklenburg County tax revaluations sent to homeowners
‘That is a huge increase’: Homeowners in Meck. County shocked to see property revaluations
Jeremiah Roberts died after he drowned in a Cleveland County lake on Friday afternoon.
Rescue crews recover 18-year-old’s body from Cleveland County lake
File Graphic
19-year-old killed in York County shooting

Latest News

Demolition work is starting to take down the old Ballantyne Commons Parkway Bridge.
Work begins to remove the old Ballantyne Commons Parkway Bridge
The event will take place on Thursday, March 30, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
City of Concord offering free workshop for landlords and property managers
The first event is approaching fast on Monday, March 20 and will be held at The STL Club -...
Rowan Chamber’s Young Professionals holding event at new STL Club
Average gasoline prices in Charlotte have fallen over the past week.
Charlotte gas prices fall nearly 5 cents over past week