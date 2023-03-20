Piedmont Players to present James & The Giant Peach

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Piedmont Players is presenting the play James and The Giant Peach at the Norvell Theater in Salisbury.

James and The Giant Peach is by Roald Dahl, adapted for the stage by Richard R. George. Directed by Keaton Brower, James and The Giant Peach tells the story of a magical peach, an imprisoned boy, and an incredible journey!

When young James is sent by his conniving aunts to chop down their old fruit tree, he discovers magic crocodile tongues that launches a journey of enormous proportions. Suddenly, James finds himself in the center of a gigantic peach, among human-sized insects with oversized personalities!

After the peach falls from the tree and rolls into the ocean, the group faces danger, sharks, and plenty of disagreements. Thanks to James’ quick with and creative thinking, the residents learn to live and work together as a family. The dangerous voyage is a success, but the adventure takes a whole new twist once the big peach lands in the Big Apple.

Piedmont Players Theatre’s cast includes: Annagail Murray, Aidan Melton, Hannah Bogle, Dorie Clark, Hannah Jean Roy, Ella Varner, Samantha Lenig, Troy Krieg, Paisley Rocco, Anelise Roy, German Jaramillo, Zana Smyre-Rouse, Josie Allen, Daleiah Waters, Carson Marino, Finley Driggers, Aymen Bronson, Jillian Crawley, Finley Driggers, Ezra “Jack” James, Samantha Lenig, Nora Malek, Carson Marino, Ella Murray, Abigail Riley, Ella Varner, & Daleiah Waters.

The Producing Partner is Owen & Elizabeth Norvell.

On Saturday, March 25 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., in partnership with South Main Book Company, there will be a Book Fair in the lobby of The Norvell Theatre, before and during the show.

The performance schedule is Friday, March 24 at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 26 at 2:30 p.m. Friday, March 31 at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 01 at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 02 at 2:30 p.m.

Doors open 30 minutes prior to each performance at the Norvell Theater, 135 E Fisher Street Salisbury, NC.

Tickets: $14 for adults; $12 for seniors/students/military. Tickets are available at www.piedmontplayers.com or by calling 704-633-5471

