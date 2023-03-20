PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

One more cold night before a major warm-up kicks in

There’s another First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday, as the week gets off to a cold and dry start.
The cool morning comes before the official start of spring at 5:24 p.m. Monday.
By Al Conklin
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This week will get off to a cold but dry start. After another morning down below freezing, we’ll rebound to the middle 50s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

  • Today: Lots of sunshine, cold start, better finish
  • First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: Another cold start
  • Late Week: Major warm-up, temps in the 80s

We have another Freeze Warning for our area tonight. Under mostly clear skies, lows will bottom out in the upper 20s to lower 30s for most neighborhoods.

Tuesday will start cold but finish a bit more seasonal with highs in the lower 60s.

There will be more clouds around Wednesday and perhaps even a stray shower (especially in northern sections) but otherwise, we’ll stay seasonal with highs holding in the lower 60s.

By late week, high pressure will shift east of the Carolinas allowing warm southwest winds to finally bring us some spring-like warmth. Thursday and Friday are on track to be the warmest days of the week with partly sunny skies and gusty breezes. Afternoon readings Thursday will top out in the upper 70s to lower 80s and Friday will bring even warmer readings in the low to middle 80s.

A cold front will approach late Friday, likely triggering some showers that will last into Saturday morning. Once the front clears the area, the afternoon should be dry. The air behind the front is not cold, so highs on both Saturday and Sunday will be in the pleasant 70s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a great week!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video showed a Kia Soul nearly striking two students as it flew around a stopped school bus in...
Man charged with driving around a school bus in appears in court
Christian McCaffrey has listed his uptown Charlotte penthouse for sale.
Christian McCaffrey’s Uptown penthouse listed for $3.75 million
Mecklenburg County tax revaluations sent to homeowners
‘That is a huge increase’: Homeowners in Meck. County shocked to see property revaluations
Jeremiah Roberts died after he drowned in a Cleveland County lake on Friday afternoon.
Rescue crews recover 18-year-old’s body from Cleveland County lake
File Graphic
19-year-old killed in York County shooting

Latest News

Cold start on the first day of spring
First Alert Weather Days start the week due to freezing temperatures
First Alert Weather Days start the week due to freezing temperatures
highs
First Alert Weather Days start the week due to freezing temperatures
Despite the cold temperatures, today looks gorgeous with mostly sunny skies
Next three days declared First Alert Weather Days due to freezing temperatures