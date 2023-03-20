One more cold night before a major warm-up kicks in

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This week will get off to a cold but dry start. After another morning down below freezing, we’ll rebound to the middle 50s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

Today: Lots of sunshine, cold start, better finish

First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: Another cold start

Late Week: Major warm-up, temps in the 80s

FIRST ALERT: Following another cold start in the 20s & 30s, we'll rebound around the #CLT area to the middle 50s this afternoon. Still about 10° below the late-March average, but an improvement over yesterday. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/uLubK2aRka — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) March 20, 2023

We have another Freeze Warning for our area tonight. Under mostly clear skies, lows will bottom out in the upper 20s to lower 30s for most neighborhoods.

FIRST ALERT: Yet another Freeze Warning for Tuesday morning around the #CLT area with lows falling back to the upper 20s to lower 30s. This should be the last night we have to go through this drill for a while! #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/lTERipGl7o — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) March 20, 2023

Tuesday will start cold but finish a bit more seasonal with highs in the lower 60s.

There will be more clouds around Wednesday and perhaps even a stray shower (especially in northern sections) but otherwise, we’ll stay seasonal with highs holding in the lower 60s.

By late week, high pressure will shift east of the Carolinas allowing warm southwest winds to finally bring us some spring-like warmth. Thursday and Friday are on track to be the warmest days of the week with partly sunny skies and gusty breezes. Afternoon readings Thursday will top out in the upper 70s to lower 80s and Friday will bring even warmer readings in the low to middle 80s.

FIRST ALERT: Yet another Freeze Warning for the #CLT area this morning & we have one more cold night (Tonight) coming our way before a major warm-up kicks in midweek. By the end of the week, low-mid 80s are in the forecast!!! #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/8BB0djTgcx — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) March 20, 2023

A cold front will approach late Friday, likely triggering some showers that will last into Saturday morning. Once the front clears the area, the afternoon should be dry. The air behind the front is not cold, so highs on both Saturday and Sunday will be in the pleasant 70s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a great week!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.