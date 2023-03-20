PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

2 students hurt in Texas school shooting, suspect arrested

FILE - The shooting happened on the Lamar High School campus in Arlington, Texas, outside a...
FILE - The shooting happened on the Lamar High School campus in Arlington, Texas, outside a school building, news outlets report.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Two students were injured in a shooting outside a Dallas-area high school on Monday morning and police arrested the person suspected of opening fire, officials said.

The shooting began on a high school campus in the suburb of Arlington around 6:55 a.m., before many students arrived for the first day back to classes after the spring break, according to police and school district officials.

One student was injured by gunfire, another was hurt by “debris from the shooting,” and both are getting medical care, said Arlington Independent School District spokeswoman Anita Foster. She could not immediately provide further information on the student’s identities or conditions.

Arlington police said the suspected shooter never entered the Lamar High School building and was arrested soon after officers arrived on the scene. They said the scene was secure in a tweet at 7:21 a.m. but have not released more information on the shooter.

The school was placed on lockdown during the shooting and once that is lifted, students will be released for the day, Foster said. She said school buses and other arriving students were diverted from the campus before classes were set to start. Officials urged parents and others to stay away from the campus while police investigate. Foster said the district is in the process of setting up a place for children to be reunited with their guardians.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video showed a Kia Soul nearly striking two students as it flew around a stopped school bus in...
Man charged with driving around a school bus in appears in court
Christian McCaffrey has listed his uptown Charlotte penthouse for sale.
Christian McCaffrey’s Uptown penthouse listed for $3.75 million
Mecklenburg County tax revaluations sent to homeowners
‘That is a huge increase’: Homeowners in Meck. County shocked to see property revaluations
Jeremiah Roberts died after he drowned in a Cleveland County lake on Friday afternoon.
Rescue crews recover 18-year-old’s body from Cleveland County lake
File Graphic
19-year-old killed in York County shooting

Latest News

CMS board chair Elyse Dashew speaks with WBTV Chief Investigative Reporter Nick Ochsner after a...
CMS board chair won’t answer questions about recent sex assault reports
CMS board chair won’t answer questions about recent sex assault reports
CMS board chair won’t answer questions about recent sex assault reports
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Amazon is pausing...
Amazon cuts 9,000 jobs; now at least 27,000 layoffs in 2023
FILE - Bruce Willis celebrated his 68th birthday Sunday with family.
Demi Moore shares uplifting birthday celebration video of Bruce Willis after dementia diagnosis
FILE - Fulton County, Ga., Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney instructs potential jurors...
Trump’s lawyers file motion to ‘quash’ Georgia special grand jury report