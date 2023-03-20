PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

‘He always smiled’: Community releases balloons in memory of 18-year-old drowning victim

Jeremiah Roberts passed away Friday after drowning in Moss Lake.
Jeremiah Roberts died after he drowned in a Cleveland County lake on Friday afternoon.
Jeremiah Roberts died after he drowned in a Cleveland County lake on Friday afternoon.(Family photo)
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - Family and friends gathered together on Sunday to remember Shelby High School football player Jeremiah Roberts, who died earlier this week after drowning in Moss Lake.

Witnesses said the 18-year-old jumped into the lake on Friday afternoon and struggled to come back up.

On Sunday, a balloon release was held in memory of Roberts.

His father, Walter, spoke to those in attendance, hoping everyone there can take away something positive from an otherwise tragic situation. He encouraged everyone to live life to the fullest, and to use Jeremiah as their inspiration to keep going.

Jeremiah Roberts died after he drowned in a Cleveland County lake on Friday afternoon.

“He was so sweet,” classmate Abigail Davis said. “He had the biggest heart. He was so respectful. He always smiled. He was always funny. He lit up the room. It’s not going to be the same going back without him.”

Jeremiah’s teammates also remembered him Sunday.

“We won state together,” LaJuan Watkins said. “I ain’t even gonna lie, that was my boy. He wouldn’t want you here crying. He would want you here smiling. He was, you know, filled with energy. He was good to be around.”

A friend, T.J. Griffin, worked to save Jeremiah on Friday, but was sadly unable to.

Hours after Jeremiah entered the water, a dive team recovered his body.

Walter Roberts said his son had planned to join the military after graduating at the end of this school year.

Jeremiah’s family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses.

Within just one day, they were able to raise more than $8,000. You can support the family by donating here.

Related: Rescue crews recover 18-year-old’s body from Cleveland County lake

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video showed a Kia Soul nearly striking two students as it flew around a stopped school bus in...
Man charged with driving around a school bus in appears in court
Christian McCaffrey has listed his uptown Charlotte penthouse for sale.
Christian McCaffrey’s Uptown penthouse listed for $3.75 million
Mecklenburg County tax revaluations sent to homeowners
‘That is a huge increase’: Homeowners in Meck. County shocked to see property revaluations
Jeremiah Roberts died after he drowned in a Cleveland County lake on Friday afternoon.
Rescue crews recover 18-year-old’s body from Cleveland County lake
Breaking News
19-year-old killed in York County shooting

Latest News

Two people were killed in a shooting in northeast Charlotte on Sunday night.
Two killed in northeast Charlotte shooting, police searching for suspects
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) in action during the first half of an NFL...
Panthers sign Adam Thielen to three-year deal, fill void at receiver
Gamewell Middle School
Gamewell Middle School to have virtual classes Monday after water main break
Dalton Ray Myers
Man arrested after 20 pounds of marijuana found inside Chester County home