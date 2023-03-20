Former Lancaster officer racially profiled, wrongfully arrested woman in 2020, federal lawsuit claims

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) – A woman has filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Lancaster and its police department, claiming she was racially profiled by a former officer prior to her August 2020 arrest.

Attorneys for Anaysheon Coffey filed the suit on March 6 in U.S. District Court in Rock Hill. Former chief Scott Grant and former detective sergeant Peter Beck were also named as defendants.

Coffey alleges that on Aug. 25, 2020, Beck knocked on her door and asked if her father’s child was there.

After a brief conversation, Beck asked if he could come inside the plaintiff’s home, to which Coffey told him he couldn’t because he didn’t have a warrant, court documents state.

Coffey claims Beck then “barged in and began to illegally search the apartment” before placing her under arrest. She was eventually released on bond, the lawsuit states.

According to court documents, more than 20 Lancaster residents voiced complaints to the Lancaster City Council in February 2021 about Beck “illegally targeting African Americans during traffic stops and other interactions in violation of their constitutional rights.”

The lawsuit states Beck was placed on leave in March 2021 before ultimately resigning a month later. The Lancaster City Council voted in May 2021 to fire Grant for what was said to be a loss of confidence.

Coffey claims in the suit that she learned on April 3, 2022, through her own independent means, that the criminal charges against her had been dismissed on Jan. 24, 2022.

She also alleges that the arrest led to the loss of her housing.

“The Plaintiff is informed and believes that Defendant Officer Peter Beck used the resources and abused the power and authority of his office to racially profile, harass, assault, wrongfully arrest and violate the constitutional rights of citizens, including Plaintiff, whom he took an oath to protect and serve, in direct contradiction of his duties and accountability to the public,” the lawsuit states.

Coffey is demanding a jury trial and seeking an unspecified amount of damages and attorneys’ fees.

A spokesperson for the Lancaster Police Department said they cannot comment on an active lawsuit.

