Fire breaks out on exterior of Gastonia restaurant off E. Franklin Blvd.

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews were called to a fire at a Gastonia restaurant early Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to On The Border Mexican Grill in the area of East Franklin Boulevard and Cox Road.

The fire was on the outside of the building and no one was inside the restaurant at the time, crews said.

No injuries were reported, according to first responders.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

#Update Crews have contained the fire and continuing to investigate — Faith Alford (@FaithAlfordTV) March 20, 2023

