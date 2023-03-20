Fire breaks out on exterior of Gastonia restaurant off E. Franklin Blvd.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 7:09 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews were called to a fire at a Gastonia restaurant early Monday morning.
Firefighters responded to On The Border Mexican Grill in the area of East Franklin Boulevard and Cox Road.
The fire was on the outside of the building and no one was inside the restaurant at the time, crews said.
No injuries were reported, according to first responders.
