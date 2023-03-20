PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Drastic warmup coming toward the end of this week

Sunshine will continue for today.
Freeze warning tonight
Freeze warning tonight(First Alert Weather)
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One more night of freezing temperatures to go before a dramatic warmup by the end of the week.

  • Today: Lots of sun, cool & dry
  • Tonight: Freezing temperatures
  • This week: Dramatic warmup
  • Weekend: Rain chances, warm

Sunshine will continue for today with high temperatures making it into the middle 50s. Overnight, temperatures will likely fall below freezing in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Make sure to protect sensitive outdoor vegetation and bring pets indoors!

Sunny and warmer for Tuesday with high temperatures in the lower 60s. Overnight, temperatures will fall near 40 degrees - above freezing!

High temperatures this week
High temperatures this week(First Alert Weather)

Mostly cloudy for Wednesday with high temperatures in the lower 60s. Warm and sunny for Thursday with afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Even warmer for Friday with high temperatures in the lower 80s.

Showers will be possible for the first half of Saturday with drier conditions for Sunday. High temperatures for both days will be in the middle 70s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Happy first day of spring!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

