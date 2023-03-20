Drastic warmup coming toward the end of this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One more night of freezing temperatures to go before a dramatic warmup by the end of the week.

Today: Lots of sun, cool & dry

Tonight: Freezing temperatures

This week: Dramatic warmup

Weekend: Rain chances, warm

Sunshine will continue for today with high temperatures making it into the middle 50s. Overnight, temperatures will likely fall below freezing in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Make sure to protect sensitive outdoor vegetation and bring pets indoors!

Sunny and warmer for Tuesday with high temperatures in the lower 60s. Overnight, temperatures will fall near 40 degrees - above freezing!

High temperatures this week (First Alert Weather)

Mostly cloudy for Wednesday with high temperatures in the lower 60s. Warm and sunny for Thursday with afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Even warmer for Friday with high temperatures in the lower 80s.

Showers will be possible for the first half of Saturday with drier conditions for Sunday. High temperatures for both days will be in the middle 70s.

Happy first day of spring!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

