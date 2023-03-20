PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Cold start on the first day of spring

There’s another First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday, as the week gets off to a cold and dry start.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:56 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – It’s another First Alert Weather Day, as a Freeze Warning is in place for all WBTV area counties except those in the mountains for the morning hours.

The cool morning comes before the official start of spring at 5:24 p.m. Monday.

We’ll start to warm up in the middle of the week and close in on 80 degrees by Friday.

