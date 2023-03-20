Cold start on the first day of spring

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – It’s another First Alert Weather Day, as a Freeze Warning is in place for all WBTV area counties except those in the mountains for the morning hours.

The cool morning comes before the official start of spring at 5:24 p.m. Monday.

There’s another First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday, as the week gets off to a cold and dry start.

We’ll start to warm up in the middle of the week and close in on 80 degrees by Friday.

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.